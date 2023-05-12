Bengals wanted to be permanent hosts of Black Friday game

May 12, 2023
When the NFL decided to start playing games on Black Friday, the Bengals saw an opportunity to put themselves at the center of a new tradition.

NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said today that the Bengals offered to host the Black Friday game every year, giving themselves a permanent spot on the holiday calendar like the Lions and Cowboys have as the permanent hosts on Thanksgiving.

The league, however, decided to make the first Black Friday game the Jets against the Dolphins, taking advantage of the opportunity to show Aaron Rodgers, now playing in the nation’s biggest metropolitan area, against a division rival. There’s been no indication that the league plans to make any one team the permanent host of the Black Friday game.

Still, the Bengals raising their hands may be considered down the line, as the league is still feeling out how to make Thanksgiving weekend even bigger, and adding a new tradition on the day after Thanksgiving.

  1. Bengals only getting 4 primetime games while teams like the Packers and Chargers got 5 and 6 only highlights the level of disrespect from the league.

    Bengals will continue to have a huge chip on their shoulders and that’s bad news for the AFC.

    The league hates to see the Bengals successful. They can’t even hide it.

  2. I’m guessing soon there will be a Cybermonday game hosted by Amazon.

  3. odd thing is why was this leaked to media? I don’t see where the Bengals would want this rejection put out there…

  4. Bengals will have to prove they can get Burrow and Chase contracts done and continue to win before they can start demanding permanent stand alone games. If can’t get incredibly complicated, high level contracts done and still win, why should you get permanent stand alone games?

    The last elite-ish QB they had under contract (Carson Palmer) threatened retirement if they didn’t trade him. Just because you are successful now, doesn’t mean it will continue. I’ve watched too many awful Lions games on thanksgiving to want to be subjected to another awful game on black friday.

