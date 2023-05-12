Broncos sign three draft picks, including third-rounder Riley Moss

Getty Images

The Broncos signed three draft picks Friday, the team announced.

Third-rounder Riley Moss, sixth-rounder JL Skinner and seventh-rounder Alex Forsyth are under contract.

Second-round receiver Marvin Mims and third-round linebacker Drew Sanders have yet to reach agreement on their four-year deals.

The Broncos traded a third-round pick in next year’s draft to move up to take Moss, a cornerback from Iowa. He received a $961,809 signing bonus in his four-year, $5.45 million deal.

He made 11 interceptions in five seasons at Iowa.

Skinner, the 183rd overall pick, is a safety from Boise State. He earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2022, totaling 65 tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions.

Skinner was projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, but he is recovering from a pectoral injury.

Forsyth, a center from Oregon, was the 257th overall pick after the Broncos traded with the Saints to get him. He started three seasons for the Ducks, earning second-team All-America and first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.

The Broncos waived Parker Ferguson, offensive guard from Air Force, and running Tyriek McAllister to make room on their roster.