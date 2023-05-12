Commanders sign three draft picks, including fifth-rounder K.J. Henry

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2023, 2:05 PM EDT
Miami v Clemson
Getty Images

The Commanders announced the signing of three members of their draft class as their rookie minicamp played out on Friday.

Fifth-round pick K.J. Henry, sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez, and seventh-round pick Andre Jones all agreed to four-year deals. Four more draft picks remain unsigned, including first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes.

Henry had 13.5 sacks during his time as a defensive end at Clemson, Rodriguez ran for 904 yards at Kentucky last season, and Jones had 7.5 sacks as a linebacker at Louisiana last season.

The Commanders also announced a couple of cuts from the roster. Wide receiver Alex Erickson and linebacker Drew White have been dropped as the team moves forward with their new additions.

