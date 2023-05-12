Dan Campbell excited to see how Lions stack up with Chiefs in Week 1

Getty Images

Expectations are higher for the Lions than they’ve been in a long time and they won’t have to wait long for a chance to make a statement about what kind of team they’ll be in 2023.

The Lions will be in Kansas City on Thursday, September 7 to face the Chiefs in the first game of the NFL season. During an appearance on NFL Network on Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared how he felt when he learned the Lions would be part of that marquee matchup.

Campbell said he told the team’s assistant coaches before the announcement that it would be “unbelievable” to draw the Chiefs in the opener and explained why he feels that way.

“Just because you get good work in, you play that game, you get 10 days to recover, game plan, get ready for the next opponent, and I’ll be danged if we didn’t draw it,” Campbell said. “And not only that, but we get Kansas City, the heavyweight champ. So we’re excited. I can’t tell you. The staff’s excited. I know our players are excited. I think everybody wants an opportunity to play the champ and see where you stack up. I know what Andy Reid’s about. We know what that team’s about. Highly competitive, they’re a champ. Year in and year out, they’re gonna be in the running. We’re looking forward to it. It’s gonna be great.”

A loss would get the Lions off on the wrong foot, but it would give the Lions a sense of where they stand to kick off a season they hope will end with a playoff berth.