Posted by Charean Williams on May 12, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Browns begin Phase II of their offseason program next week, but Deshaun Watson and some of his offensive teammates will not participate.

The quarterback is taking about 16 of his offensive teammates to Puerto Rico for training and bonding time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

It is a sequel to last year’s trip to Atlantis in the Bahamas that Watson paid for after signing his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal.

The trip has the blessing of head coach Kevin Stefanski, per Cabot.

Watson, who is entering his first full season season on the field for the Browns, has some new pass catchers in receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin. Tight end Jordan Akins, who joined the Browns this offseason, previously played with Watson in Houston.

Third-round receiver Cedric Tillman, and the other offensive rookies, will remain in Cleveland to work with the team’s coaches.

Rookies such as third-round receiver Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee will remain in Cleveland to get acclimated to their new team and offensive scheme.

Watson has hosted some of his teammates in Houston this offseason for throwing sessions. He currently is participating in the team’s offseason program.

7 responses to “Deshaun Watson taking some teammates to Puerto Rico for training next week

  4. I wonder why. The main industry in Puerto Rico is pharmaceuticals even after the tax incentives expired. There are a lot better places one could go to play catch or hang out on the beach. So, one has to wonder.

  6. I hear there is some good “massage therapy” available down there.

  7. Couldn’t have done this before Phase II of the offseason program kicked off? That’s a quite a leader they invested in.

