Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 3-14. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an AFC South winning campaign, finishing the season with a 9-8 record and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Who knows what 2023 will hold for QB Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Jaguars 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in AFC Divisional Round)
- Head Coach: Doug Pederson
- Key Players: Trevor Lawerence (QB), Tyson Campbell (CB), Christian Kirk (WR)
- Jaguars 2023 NFL draft results
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+
- Week 5: 10/8 at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/19 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday) , 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 8: 10/29 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM. CBS
- Week 9: BYE WEEK
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/26 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 14: 12/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 16: 12/24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD at Tennessee Titans, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints
- Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Bengals
- Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Ravens