Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 3-14. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an AFC South winning campaign, finishing the season with a 9-8 record and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Who knows what 2023 will hold for QB Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+

Week 5: 10/8 at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/19 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday) , 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: 10/29 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM. CBS

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: 11/12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 14: 12/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 16: 12/24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD at Tennessee Titans, TBD, TBD

