Jaguars sign third-rounder Tank Bigsby, nine other draft picks

Getty Images

Running back Tank Bigsby is officially a member of the Jaguars.

The Jags took Bigsby in the third round of this year’s draft and the team announced his signing on Friday. Bigsby ran 540 times for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns at Auburn over the last three years.

Bigsby joins Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, D'Ernest Johnson, Qadree Ollison, and Snoop Conner in the Jacksonville backfield.

The Jaguars also announced that they have signed fourth-round linebacker Ventrell Miller, fifth-round linebacker Yasir Abdullah, fifth-round safety Antonio Johnson, sixth-round wide receiver Parker Washington, sixth-round defensive back Christian Braswell, sixth-round defensive back Erick Hallett, seventh-round guard Cooper Hodges, seventh-round defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek, and seventh-round fullback Derek Parish.