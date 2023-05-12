Jordan Love, Packers scheduled for six prime-time or standalone games

Getty Images

The Packers don’t have Aaron Rodgers anymore, but they will still have plenty of exposure in standalone games during the 2023 season.

Green Bay is scheduled to play five prime-time games in Jordan Love‘s first season as their starting quarterback. The first of them comes in Week Four when they host the Lions on a Thursday night.

It’s not the only Thursday game they’re slated to play against the Lions. The Packers will also be in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

They’ll be back in prime-time the next week for a road game against former Packer Davante Adams and the Raiders on Monday night. They’re slated for another set of back-to-back prime-time games in Weeks 13 and 14 with a Sunday night home game against the Chiefs being followed by a Monday night road game against the Giants.

Week 17 finds the Packers scheduled for a Sunday night game against the Vikings, although that could be a candidate to be flexed to a different time if the matchup of NFC North rivals doesn’t carry major playoff implications.

Here’s the entire Packers schedule for the 2023 season:

Week One: at Bears

Week Two: at Falcons

Week Three: Saints

Week Four: Lions (TNF)

Week Five: at Raiders (MNF)

Week Six: Bye

Week Seven: at Broncos

Week Eight: Vikings

Week Nine: Rams

Week 10: at Steeelers

Week 11: Chargers

Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Chiefs (SNF)

Week 14: at Giants (MNF)

Week 15: Buccaneers

Week 16: at Panthers

Week 17: at Vikings (SNF)

Week 18: Bears (Jan. 6/7)