Jordan Love, Packers scheduled for six prime-time or standalone games

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2023, 8:04 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Packers don’t have Aaron Rodgers anymore, but they will still have plenty of exposure in standalone games during the 2023 season.

Green Bay is scheduled to play five prime-time games in Jordan Love‘s first season as their starting quarterback. The first of them comes in Week Four when they host the Lions on a Thursday night.

It’s not the only Thursday game they’re slated to play against the Lions. The Packers will also be in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

They’ll be back in prime-time the next week for a road game against former Packer Davante Adams and the Raiders on Monday night. They’re slated for another set of back-to-back prime-time games in Weeks 13 and 14 with a Sunday night home game against the Chiefs being followed by a Monday night road game against the Giants.

Week 17 finds the Packers scheduled for a Sunday night game against the Vikings, although that could be a candidate to be flexed to a different time if the matchup of NFC North rivals doesn’t carry major playoff implications.

Here’s the entire Packers schedule for the 2023 season:

Week One: at Bears

Week Two: at Falcons

Week Three: Saints

Week Four: Lions (TNF)

Week Five: at Raiders (MNF)

Week Six: Bye

Week Seven: at Broncos

Week Eight: Vikings

Week Nine: Rams

Week 10: at Steeelers

Week 11: Chargers

Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Chiefs (SNF)

Week 14: at Giants (MNF)

Week 15: Buccaneers

Week 16: at Panthers

Week 17: at Vikings (SNF)

Week 18: Bears (Jan. 6/7)

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Jordan Love, Packers scheduled for six prime-time or standalone games

  1. The best part is that now that Rodgers can’t own them as a Packer, Green Bay will bookend their season with losses to the Bears.

  2. Seems a little aggressive scheduling so many prime games for them considering the Pack’s record last year and Love’s efforts to date – Thinking there are going to be some “flex” opportunities in 2023…

  3. No one wants to watch a 5-12 team (at best) in six prime-time games.

  9. So, 1 primetime game with Love, then 5 primetime games with either Etling or Clifford?

  10. So now the tv schedules are based on what players are playing not the teams that are playing? Got it.

  11. All the focus is on Love, when it honestly might be hard to evaluate him this year if it goes bad. That is the worst receiving corps, including tight ends, in the NFL by far. Aaron Jones can’t do everything.

    If Matt Lafleur makes this work, he truly is an awesome coach. As of now the jury is still out post-Rodgers.

  12. Of course, again, the Bears have to go up to Lambeau at the coldest possible time while the Pack will come to Soldier Field in perfect weather. Some things never change.

  14. 6 guaranteed division wins as usual. Easy games against the Falcons, Saints, Raiders, Rams, Giants, Bucs, and Panthers. Looks like another 13 win season.

  17. This will be a very tough year for Packer fans. I guess the NFL wants to make sure as many people see it as possible. Honestly, they were already headed downward even when Rodgers was there.

  18. “Of course, again, the Bears have to go up to Lambeau at the coldest possible time while the Pack will come to Soldier Field in perfect weather” Seeing how the Packers own the Bears it makes no difference.you should worry more about the Bears talent level than the location of the game.

  19. with the number of primetime games for Packers, Cowboys, Jets it seems like the NFL has realized train wrecks garner high ratings.

  20. WOW,the NFL must realize just how great Jordan Love is going to be in his first season as the leader of the Pack and wants to spotlight his stardom by giving them so many primetime games.the NFL has vision only true Packer fans can understand.

  22. YOUR Green Bay Packers are always a team people want to see succeed. Small town vs. the big cities. Regular working people “owners” vs. billionaires. America’s heartland vs. the fancy jetsetters. Go Pack Go!

  23. “This will be a very tough year for Packer fans.” And you know this how? Love is a very good young quarterback whos been around for three years learning his trade from one of the best.they have one of the best running games in the NFL and a tremendous offensive line.three recievers who have experience now.they improved their defense in the draft over the last three years and its coming together.Packers fans that know anything about this team realize its going to be another fun year in Titletown.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.