Josh Harris group enters into purchase agreement to buy Commanders

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
The proposed sale of the Commanders to a group fronted by Josh Harris took a major step forward on Friday.

According to a joint announcement, Harris’ group has entered into a purchase agreement with Daniel and Tanya Snyder to buy the team. The purchase price is $6.05 billion, which is a new record for an NFL franchise.

“On behalf of our entire ownership group — including Mitch Rales, my longtime sports business partner David Blitzer and Earvin Magic Johnson — I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase,” Harris said in a statement Friday. “Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture. We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the Commanders franchise moving forward.”

Two-thirds of NFL owners must approve the deal for it to be finalized. There are league meetings later this month that will likely include conversations about when such a vote will be taken and the NFL said in a statement that league staff and the finance committee will review details of the agreement,

  2. WHAT A GLORIOUS DAY IN DC!

    First item on the agenda is to change that god awful name.

  6. I thought that the air smelled sweeter today, here near Ashburn. Now I know why.

  7. Don’t care about the name. Don’t care about the uni’s (I think they look great). Just be a competent ownership, keep the sexual harassments to a minimum (zero) and let the football peeps do their thang. Not too much to ask.

  10. Interesting the deal gets signed soon after the story of the threat of releasing the report comes out.

  12. People, please stop bitchin about the name. Just leave it alone. Take Command!!

