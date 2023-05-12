Matt Araiza refused to settle civil suit for $50,000

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The recent item from USA Today taking a closer look at the decision not to prosecute former Bills punter Matt Araiza includes an important point regarding efforts to resolve the pending civil lawsuit against Araiza.

The article explains that the alleged victim was willing the settle the case for $50,000, that the Araiza refused to do so.

“Settling is admitting guilt,” Araiza told USA Today. “That’s not the truth. That’s not what happened.”

Araiza is incorrect in his assessment of what settlement means. Settling for $50,000 is a business proposition, since it likely will cost him at least $50,000 to mount a proper defense to the case through trial.

Even if he wins, he’s still out $50,000. Why not pay the $50,000 and guarantee that there won’t be an adverse verdict?

If Araiza settles for $500,000, then it’s more reasonable to assume he had a very real concern that he’d lose at trial. Settling for $50,000 means a smart and prudent and objective decision is being made, without regard to the emotional factors that can influence a refusal to give the plaintiff a penny.

I’ve heard it before, when practicing law. “I’d rather pay $100,000 to you to defend me than give the plaintiff a penny.” It’s music to the ears of the lawyer who stands to earn a six-figure fee. But it’s a bad decision for the person at the heart of it, if the case can be settled for the cost of defending it through trial, or less.

For Araiza, he’ll likely be paying $50,000 one way or the other. Why not pay the money (or offer, for example, $40,000 and hope it’s accepted), get the case behind him, and then be able to return to the NFL without the team assuming the risk of some future verdict that would create an unwanted P.R. complication?

21 responses to “Matt Araiza refused to settle civil suit for $50,000

  2. He wasn’t there so why should he pay anything? He should actually counter sue for loss of wages

  3. So don’t stand on principle, but instead hand money to someone who falsely accused him of rape. Yeah.

  4. This kid continues to make bad decisions. Pay the 50 and put this nonsense in the rearview mirror and get on with your life.

  6. Desean Watson doesn’t think settling is admitting guilt. Just ask him.

  8. Our system is completely messed up if you are going to tell someone that is 100% innocent they should just pay to make it easier.

  9. Because some people are not willing to pay money, dare I say be extorted, for something they did not do. After the media decided he was in fact guilty and liable when the story broke and ruined his career and name, he wants to do whatever he can to correct the record. So, spending $50k to an attorney instead of to someone who is claiming something that obviously did not happen, is better to him. Hopefully he sues her for defamation

  11. I don’t know about you but when I hear people settle out of court, guilty is the first thing I think of. And if this girl is lying…..which it’s pretty much been proven she is…she should be ridiculed publicly.

  12. “So don’t stand on principle, but instead hand money to someone who falsely accused him of rape.”
    AGREED!

  13. No chance of settling if I’m not guilty… doesn’t matter how much it cost.

  14. Why not pay the money (or offer, for example, $40,000 and hope it’s accepted), get the case behind him, and then be able to return to the NFL without the team assuming the risk of some future verdict that would create an unwanted P.R. complication?
    ———————
    Integrity, would be my guess.
    To some people, it still matters.

  15. Sounds to me like it was a matter of principle. And now I guess we know why. Good for him.

  16. Because he is innocent would be my guess. IDK if a grand jury was ever convened in this case but, given the time that has elapsed, he must value his reputation over the economic impact.

  17. He wasn’t there. He doesn’t owe the alleged victim a dime. It is the principal of the thing. It now seems like the alleged victim is extorting Araiza because of his earning potential.

  18. Civil suits after being found not guilty are completely ridiculous and a major part of our “judicial” system. He wasn’t even there, yet he’s supposed to pay $50k to this chick???? How is that in any way fair to him? He did nothing wrong, wasn’t there, was cleared legally, and lost his job in the NFL. Such a joke!!!

  20. Yup, pay $50K and be identified as an easy mark by anyone else who might want some free money in the future. No thanks, he is absolutely in the right here and should countersue.

  21. Only a lawyer is on your side in this one. Plus that $50k could cost him his career because legal vindication is likely a path back to millions in the NFL. The smart move is spend whatever it takes to win this case. The fact that it could have been settled for $50k tells me it might not be that hard to win.

