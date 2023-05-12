Miami Dolphins schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Miami Dolphins look to improve on their 9-8 2022 season, which ended in a close Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. With concussion and injury concerns surrounding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, how will the Dolphin’s rebound in the upcoming 2023 season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Dolphins 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
- Key Players: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Jaylen Waddle (WR)
- Dolphins 2023 NFL draft results
Miami Dolphins schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 at Kansas City Chiefs (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/24 at New York Jets (Friday), 3:00 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 13: 12/3 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/11 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Patriots
- Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Eagles
- Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Titans