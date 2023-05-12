New England Patriots schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After years of a football dynasty, time has finally caught up with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After not making the playoffs in the 2022 season, there is one big question surrounding New England. Is Mac Jones‘ time as QB1 nearly over? With rumors surrounding the franchise as well as players, it’ll be a rare time of uncertainty for Patriots fans. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Patriots 2022 Record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Bill Belichick
- Key Players: Mac Jones (QB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Matt Judon (OLB)
- Patriots 2023 NFL draft results
New England Patriots schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 3: 9/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/29 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Indianapolis Colts (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: 11/26 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/7 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 15: 12/18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 16: 12/24 at Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM, NFL Network
- Week 17: 12/31 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD, vs. New York Jets, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Dolphins
- Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Steelers
- Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chiefs