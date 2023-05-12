New York Jets schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

After years of being the subject of clever jokes and ridicule, the “new” New York Jets have finally landed. With the trade acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, an immediate improvement to the offense, the Jets seem to be ready to turn the tides of the AFC East. With defensive standouts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets are ready for the new challenges that approach. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Jets 2022 Record : 7-10 (missed playoffs)

Head Coach : Robert Saleh

Key Players : Aaron Rodgers (QB), Sauce Gardner (CB), Quinnen Williams (DT)

Jets 2023 NFL draft results

New York Jets schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 2: 9/17 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 5: 10/8 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: 10/29 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 10: 11/12 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 11: 11/19 at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/24 vs. Miami Dolphins (Friday), 3:00 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/17 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/28 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 18: TBD at New England Patriots, TBD, TBD

