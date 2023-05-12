NFL may use flexible scheduling to move Sunday afternoon games to Monday night

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2023, 12:57 PM EDT
The NFL has used flexible scheduling for years, sometimes improving Sunday Night Football by taking a big Sunday afternoon game and moving it into prime time. This year, the NFL will expand that, with the possibility of moving a Sunday afternoon game to Monday Night Football.

As the league explained to reporters today, flex scheduling will continue on Sunday nights and has now expanded to Monday nights as well. From Week 12 to Week 17, if the game scheduled for Monday Night Football is not looking like a good matchup, the league has the opportunity to move a Sunday afternoon game into Monday night. The league will make the final decision on flexing Monday night games 12 days in advance.

CBS and Fox will each be able to protect one game every Sunday, so ESPN will never get the best Sunday afternoon game on Monday Night Football. But there’s a possibility that a good game scheduled for Sunday afternoon will get moved to Monday night, and a bad game scheduled for Monday night will get moved to Sunday afternoon.

That’s better for ESPN and better for the fans watching on TV — no one wants to see two teams that are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in prime time. But many fans who buy tickets don’t like it. If you have tickets for a late-season game, you have to be ready for the possibility that the league will change the kickoff time by more than 24 hours.

  1. Enough already. This will also cause major headaches for the teams who presumably will have to change travel plans / practice scheduling on relatively short notice. The league office seems hell-bent on doing everything possible to kill the golden goose.

  2. Gee thanks NFL for charging outrageous prices for tickets and concessions. Go ahead gouge people for flight changes or canceled flights, hotel rooms that can’t extend your stay because the room is booked for Monday when you originally planned to leave. Real family friendly entertainment. Its just over the top greed. Really pathetic if they go through with this.

  3. At what point does the NFL just stop having a live audience and play all the games in a giant TV studio.

  4. What’s the point of a schedule of all of it is just tentative at this rate?

  5. People like me who make plans and drive 3 hours to a game are now told sorry, next day is the game and at night.so dam frustrating by the nfl.

  6. This is going to be the final straw for a lot of people living in cold climates. There is a big difference between a late November day game and a night game when it comes to temperature. Besides, people who have flights to catch on Tuesday mornings are going to have to worry about that game suddenly becoming a Monday night game. I’m getting to the point where I’ll just watch all the games on tv

  7. I really hate what the NFL has done with the scheduling. Such a chaotic mess. 1pm and 4pm games on Sunday, and Monday night…..that’s all. (and the Thanksgiving games)

  8. I worked at an NFL stadium for 8 years. We had events scheduled all times of the year that were not football related in addition to the games. This seems like very dangerous ground. It’s not fair to the workers, fans that bought tickets, hotels, people that booked an event that Monday that will have to reschedule/cancel.

    We all want the best games on Prime Time but as the great Homer Simpson once said, “you chose fruit, you live with fruit.”.

  9. What about attending fans? You’re all set to go to a Sunday afternoon game, baby-sitter hired, whatever and boom- you now have to rearrange your life to go Monday night or lose your money/sell your tickets. At today’s ticket prices, the NFL is asking a lot of its paying fans. Once again, fans are an after thought, except when it comes to buying those tickets and floating bonds to build new stadiums for billionaires. Not cool. As bassplucker says above…”enough already!”

