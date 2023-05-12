NFL says Lions earned their prime time games with their play on the field

Getty Images

The Lions have rarely been one of the league’s marquee teams, but their hot start last season has made them one in 2023.

That became clear when the 2023 NFL schedule was released, as the Lions are in the first game of the season against the Chiefs, and are in four more prime time games after that, as well as their traditional Thanksgiving game.

“You play your way into prime time, you play your way into the bigger television windows, and the Lions have done that,” NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said. “They earned it with their play on the field.”

North also mentioned that the Lions have attracted fans by appearing on Hard Knocks last season, a signal to other teams that cooperating with the league on Hard Knocks is a good way to get into the NFL’s good graces.

The Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, and the NFL clearly expects them to be in big games all year.