NFL says Lions earned their prime time games with their play on the field

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
The Lions have rarely been one of the league’s marquee teams, but their hot start last season has made them one in 2023.

That became clear when the 2023 NFL schedule was released, as the Lions are in the first game of the season against the Chiefs, and are in four more prime time games after that, as well as their traditional Thanksgiving game.

“You play your way into prime time, you play your way into the bigger television windows, and the Lions have done that,” NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said. “They earned it with their play on the field.”

North also mentioned that the Lions have attracted fans by appearing on Hard Knocks last season, a signal to other teams that cooperating with the league on Hard Knocks is a good way to get into the NFL’s good graces.

The Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, and the NFL clearly expects them to be in big games all year.

9 responses to “NFL says Lions earned their prime time games with their play on the field

  2. I just don’t know about the Lions this season. I want them to succeed but I just feel like something will go wrong and it won’t pan out for them again.

  3. Well it’s certainly not their 7 decade history with only ONE playoff win.

    This team is historically and still currently the worst team in the NFL. Their success, respect and accolades remain to be seen!

    Way to much hype for this team that won some consecutive games during a cake walk schedule season.

  4. Keep this ridiculous unwarranted Lions hype coming. Even if some how they make the playoffs, they will never get past the Eagles and probably 6 or 7 other NFC teams in the NFL today.

  6. I can’t wait to watch the NEW same old lions evolve into their same ‘ol lions!

  7. They couldn’t even earn their way to the playoffs, not sure how that warrants 6 prime time games.

  8. Based on prime time appearances we’re headed for a Jets/Raiders vs Lions SB!

