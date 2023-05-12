Texans sign four draft picks, nine undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2023, 11:13 AM EDT
The Texans signed a number of rookies on Friday, including their final four draft picks from last month.

The team announced the signings of fifth-round linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, sixth-round center Jarrett Patterson, sixth-round wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and seventh-round safety Brandon Hill.

Houston drafted nine players overall this year, including first-rounders C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson.

In addition to the draft picks, the Texans signed nine undrafted rookies. They are Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Beach, Western Michigan tackle Dylan Deatherage, Memphis punter Joe Doyle, LSU defensive end Ali Gaye, Duke safety Darius Joiner, San Diego State wide receiver Jesse Matthews, Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay, Pitt wide receiver Jared Wayne, and Auburn tackle Kilian Zierer.

