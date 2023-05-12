Viking sign third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon, three others

Getty Images

The Vikings have most of their draft class under contract.

They selected six players during last month’s draft and announced on Friday that they have signed four of them. Third-rounder Mekhi Blackmon was the highest of those picks.

Blackmon was at Colorado to start his collegiate time, but the cornerback transferred to USC for his final season. He had 66 tackles and three interceptions for the Trojans.

Fourth-round safety Jay Ward, fifth-round defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, and fifth-round quarterback Jaren Hall also signed on Friday.

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison also transferred to USC last year, but he has not signed yet. Seventh-round running back Dwayne McBride is the other unsigned pick.