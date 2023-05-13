Bills agree to terms with free agent Travin Howard

Getty Images

The Bills have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Travin Howard on a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Howard, who had a free agent visit to the Cowboys in March, participated in the Bills’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

He will join former teammates David Edwards and Taylor Rapp in going from the Rams to the Bills.

Howard, 27, missed much of last season with a core muscle injury. He played 24 special teams snaps in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

The Rams made him a seventh-round pick in 2018, and he played 29 games with two starts for the team. He has 44 tackles, an interception and six passes defensed in his career.

Howard had an interception in the final two minutes that sealed the Rams’ victory in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams in the 2021 season.