Dallas Cowboys schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

A record of 12-5 will usually win you a division, but not for the Dallas Cowboys. After finishing the season 12-5, the Dallas Cowboys had made it to the NFC Divisional round and lost to the San Francisco 49ers. After this loss, there were numerous calls from fans to fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy, rather the Cowboys fired five assistants and kept McCarthy at the helm. If the Cowboys do not perform, could this be the end of McCarthy in Dallas? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at New York Giants, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 PM, fOX

Week 5: 10/8 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 6: 10/16 at Los Angeles Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/23 vs. Washington Commanders (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS

Week 13: 11/30 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15: 12/17 at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/24 at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/30 vs. Detroit Lions (Saturday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 18: TBD at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games