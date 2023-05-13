Denver Broncos schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

Well… that was unexpected. That is the phrase that summarized the 2022 Denver Broncos season after finishing 5-12. A team which had all the hype of a Super Bowl winner, had floundered after the acquisition of Russell Wilson. But, there is a new sense of hope. With newly acquired head coach Sean Payton coming to Denver, the Broncos are gearing up for a better season. It is clear that the Denver Broncos are in “Win Now” mode. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Broncos’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Denver Broncos schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 PM

Week 3: 9/24 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/8 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/12 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: 11/13 at Buffalo Bills (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 at Houston Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 15: TBD at Detroit Lions, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games