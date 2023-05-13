Despite 4-6 regular season, Arlington wins XFL title

Getty Images

The Arlington Renegades went 4-6 in the regular season. It was good enough for second place in their division, which was good enough for a playoff berth.

And then they were good enough in the postseason to win a pair of games and win the XFL championship.

The Renegades beats the D.C. Defenders on Saturday night, in San Antonio. D.C. had gone 9-1 in the regular season.

Quarterback Luis Perez completed 26 of 36 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-26 victory.

D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, the XFL offensive player of the year, threw three interceptions for the Defenders.

Arlington becomes the first XFL champion since L.A. in 2001, the league’s first season.