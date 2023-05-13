Despite 4-6 regular season, Arlington wins XFL title

Posted by Mike Florio on May 13, 2023, 11:31 PM EDT
Arlington Renegades v DC Defenders - 2023 XFL Championship
Getty Images

The Arlington Renegades went 4-6 in the regular season. It was good enough for second place in their division, which was good enough for a playoff berth.

And then they were good enough in the postseason to win a pair of games and win the XFL championship.

The Renegades beats the D.C. Defenders on Saturday night, in San Antonio. D.C. had gone 9-1 in the regular season.

Quarterback Luis Perez completed 26 of 36 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-26 victory.

D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, the XFL offensive player of the year, threw three interceptions for the Defenders.

Arlington becomes the first XFL champion since L.A. in 2001, the league’s first season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.