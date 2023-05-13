Houston Texans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

It was a rough year to be a Houston Texans fan. Now, there is a sense of optimism and hope. With bright new head coach DeMeco Ryans shooting for the stars during the 2023 NFL Draft, drafting QB C.J. Stroud and traded with the Arizona Cardinals in order to draft DE Will Anderson Jr. It may not come this year, but there is now hope for the Texans faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Texans 2022 Record : 3-13-1 (missed playoffs)

Head Coach : DeMeco Ryans

Key Players : C.J. Stroud (QB), Will Anderson Jr. (DE), Laremy Tunsil (LT)

Texans 2023 NFL draft results

Houston Texans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)