Indianapolis Colts schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After the disappointing year that saw the Indianapolis Colts move on from QB Matt Ryan and Head Coach Frank Reich, there has been an overhaul in Indy. With new Head Coach Shane Steichen and newly drafted QB Anthony Richardson, there is now hope in Indianapolis. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Colts 2022 Record: 4-12-1 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Shane Steichen
- Key Players: Anthony Richardson (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Shaquille Leonard (LB)
- Colts 2023 NFL draft results
Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 at. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 at New England Patriots (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/3 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: TBD, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD, vs. Houston Texans, TBD, TBD