Indianapolis Colts schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2023, 8:44 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

After the disappointing year that saw the Indianapolis Colts move on from QB Matt Ryan and Head Coach Frank Reich, there has been an overhaul in Indy. With new Head Coach Shane Steichen and newly drafted QB Anthony Richardson, there is now hope in Indianapolis. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 2: 9/17 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 3: 9/24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/15 at. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 9: 11/5 at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/12 at New England Patriots (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
  • Week 11: BYE WEEK
  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/3 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: 12/10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: TBD, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD
  • Week 16: 12/24 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: TBD, vs. Houston Texans, TBD, TBD

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.