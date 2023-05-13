Jaguars sign second-round pick Brenton Strange

Getty Images

The Jaguars are close to having their entire draft class under contract.

Second-round pick Brenton Strange is the latest member of the group to agree to a deal. The team announced that the tight end signed his four-year contract on Saturday morning.

Ten other picks signed on Friday, which leaves first-round tackle Anton Harrison and fourth-round defensive end Tyler Lacy as the only unsigned picks.

Strange played four seasons at Penn State and finished his time with the Nittany Lions by catching 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on Evan Engram early in the offseason and they also have Luke Farrell, Gerrit Prince, and Leonard Taylor on the depth chart.