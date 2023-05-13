Joe Douglas doesn’t rule out Breece Hall being ready for Week One

Getty Images

Jets running back Breece Hall was putting together a promising rookie year, before tearing an ACL last October. As he continues his recovery, G.M. Joe Douglas doesn’t rule out Hall being ready to go for Week One.

Here’s what Douglas said, when asked on Thursday to rate on a scale of one to 10 the likelihood that Hall will be playing when the Jets host the Bills to launch the 2023 season.

“Look, I think we’re all hopeful that that could be a possibility,” Douglas said in an appearance on #PFTPM. “There’s still a lot of meat on the bone in terms of his return-to-play protocols and his rehab. He’s in a great place right now. I would say he’s ahead of schedule from where he’s supposed to be and he’s hitting unbelievable top-end speeds already on our GPS and his rehab.

“So I know he’s going to be chomping at the bit to get on the field early. So we’re gonna have to do a good job of protecting him against himself a little bit because he’s so motivated, so hungry, and attacking rehab the way he is. So we’re gonna see. We have very detailed checkpoints for Breece to hit in his rehab and we’re gonna follow that to a ‘T’ because I think we all saw last year the weapon that he can be with the ball in his hands.”

Indeed we did. His presence will only make a potent Jets offense better, especially with Aaron Rodgers in town. While the Jets would still be highly competitive without Hall, having him on the field would give them a huge boost.