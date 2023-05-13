Las Vegas Raiders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

After acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season, expectations were higher for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, there is a new QB1 in town with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over the reins from Derek Carr. With the addition of Garoppolo into Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ system, how will the Raiders do? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Raiders 2022 Record : 6-11 (missed playoffs)

Head Coach : Josh McDaniels

Key Players : Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Davante Adams (WR)

Raiders 2023 NFL draft results

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 4: 10/1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 6: 10/15 vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/30 at Detroit Lions (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 9: 11/5 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 11: 11/19 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 16: 12/25 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games