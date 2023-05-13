Las Vegas Raiders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season, expectations were higher for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, there is a new QB1 in town with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over the reins from Derek Carr. With the addition of Garoppolo into Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ system, how will the Raiders do? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Raiders 2022 Record: 6-11 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Josh McDaniels
- Key Players: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Davante Adams (WR)
- Raiders 2023 NFL draft results
Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 4: 10/1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/30 at Detroit Lions (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 11: 11/19 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 13: BYE WEEK
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 16: 12/25 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Steelers
- Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Packers
- Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Lions
- Sunday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Jets
- Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chargers