Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will miss Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice with “slight ankle” injury

Posted by Mike Florio on May 13, 2023, 10:16 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Whenever there’s football practice, there are injuries.

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the draft, has a “tweak” that will keep him from practicing on Saturday at Detroit’s rookie minicamp.

That’s the word from assistant G.M. Ray Agnew, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Per Birkett, the “tweak” is a “slight ankle” injury. Gibbs participated in Friday’s practice.

It’s unclear whether the injury happened then, or whether Friday’s practice aggravated an existing condition.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will miss Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice with “slight ankle” injury

  1. Interesting because they replaced D Swift with Gibbs because Swift was injury prone.

  2. Same Old Lions, they’re all injured already! Here comes another horrible season! There you go, guy with the four different usernames. I saved you some time. Good luck to your Bears not having the worst record in the league again

  4. This is obviously a minor fluke and doesn’t indicate anything about his future, but the irony is hard to miss. This is one reason why (most) teams don’t draft a RB in the top 15 anymore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.