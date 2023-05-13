Los Angeles Chargers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
During half-time of the 2022 Wild Card game, the Los Angeles Chargers were up 27-7 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ended up on the losing end of that contest, with a final score of 31-30. The question is, how will the Chargers respond? Especially with concerns over RB Austin Ekeler demanding a trade, what will the Chargers offense look like come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/17 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: BYE WEEK
  • Week 6: 10/16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 7: 10/22 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 9: 11/6 at New York Jets (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 10: 11/12 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/19 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 13: 12/3 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: 12/10 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: 12/14 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 16: 12/23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:00 PM, Peacock Exclusive
  • Week 17: 12/31 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Cowboys
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bears
  • Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Jets
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Ravens
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Raiders
  • Saturday Night Peacock Exclusive: Week 16 vs. Bills

