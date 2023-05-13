Los Angeles Chargers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

During half-time of the 2022 Wild Card game, the Los Angeles Chargers were up 27-7 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ended up on the losing end of that contest, with a final score of 31-30. The question is, how will the Chargers respond? Especially with concerns over RB Austin Ekeler demanding a trade, what will the Chargers offense look like come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 7: 10/22 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 9: 11/6 at New York Jets (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: 12/3 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/14 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 16: 12/23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:00 PM, Peacock Exclusive

Week 17: 12/31 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD, TBD

