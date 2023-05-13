Mike McCarthy misses rookie minicamp after undergoing back procedure

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy underwent a back procedure last week.

He has taken part in meetings virtually, but McCarthy missed the rookie minicamp while recovering.

Owner Jerry Jones talked to the rookies before Saturday’s practice, and special teams coordinator John Fassel wrapped up the session.

“It’s easy because Mike is always so clear and, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do,’ so we had a real vision for what we wanted to get accomplished this weekend with these guys,” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s mainly just taking those first steps, and I think Mike would agree let’s not miss one step of their development and see what we have and how we communicate and testing them and seeing where we are at. And then we’ll begin with Mike and everybody else here this week of merging everybody together. So, if there was a time to miss for him, there’s never a time he would feel comfortable, but we all know we got his back and we’ll get him back soon.”

Quinn served as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2020 when McCarthy missed the win over the Saints following a positive COVID-19 test.

It is unknown how much time McCarthy will miss.

Phase 2 of the offseason program begins Monday.