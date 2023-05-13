New York Giants schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT
New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

From 4-13 with Joe Judge, to 9-7-1 with Brian Daboll. The new look New York Giants really took a leap during the 2022 season. With Daniel Jones taking a huge leap in production and Saquon Barkley having a really positive season, the Giants look to grow even more during the 2023 season. Expectations have increased, will the Giants meet them? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

New York Giants schedule 2023 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 2: 9/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
  • Week 3: 9/21 at San Francisco 49ers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 5: 10/8 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 6: 10/15 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 9: 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, FOX
  • Week 10: 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
  • Week 11: 11/19 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 13: BYE WEEK
  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC
  • Week 15: 12/17 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 16: 12/25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 PM, FOX
  • Week 17:  12/31 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 18: TBD vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Seahawks 
  • Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills
  • Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Packers

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.