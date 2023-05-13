Philadelphia Eagles schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

Making it to the Super Bowl is an achievement that any team would dream of. For the Philadelphia Eagles, they had made it. While they did not come up with the victory, they sure brought a fight against the eventual winner Kansas City Chiefs. With the new acquisitions of Jalen Carter, who some claim was the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft and D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions, the expectation is to return to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are the definition of “Win-Now” mode, that is the expectation from the Philly faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at New England Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/14 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 3: 9/25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 at New York Jets, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 8: 10/29 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: 11/20 at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15: 12/17 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/25 vs. New York Giants, 4:30 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games