Washington Commanders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 13, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Getty Images

With all the controversy behind the ownership of the Washington Commanders, there is still a football team that needs to be established. With former QB Carson Wentz being lackluster at best for the Commanders, at the moment it looks that QB Sam Howell is now QB1. There are many questions surrounding this Commanders team, such as who will replace Chase Young? Will Howell become a legitimate starting quarterback? Will Washington make the playoffs? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Washington Commanders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 2: 9/17 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 4: 10/1 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 5: 10/5 vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 6: 10/15 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: 10/22 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 9: 11/5 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 10: 11/12 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX
  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 12: 11/23 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/3 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 14: BYE WEEK
  • Week 15: 12/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 16: 12/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 18: TBD, vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Bears

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.