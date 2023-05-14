Carolina Panthers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

There is a new regime in Carolina for the 2023 season. This new era comes with the hiring of head coach Frank Reich after being fired from Indianapolis, and drafting new franchise quarterback Bryce Young first overall after acquiring the pick from the Chicago Bears. How will Reich and Young work for the Panthers faithful, will it be a quick turnaround or a long rebuild? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Carolina Panthers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/18 vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN

Week 3: 9/24 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/9 at Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/26 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 15: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD, TBD

