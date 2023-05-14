Dennis Allen: Foster Moreau “absolutely” could participate in OTAs

Getty Images

For tight end Foster Moreau, the offseason began with a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis. It might soon continue with participation in Phase III of the offseason program.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Saints coach Dennis Allen said Moreau “absolutely” could participate in OTAs.

Allen added that the decision will be driven by Moreau’s doctors, but that everything about Moreau’s condition and prognosis has been really optimistic.

Moreau, a fourth-pick of the Raiders in 2019, became aware of his condition thanks to the physical given to him by the Saints. He signed a three-year deal with the Saints earlier several days ago.