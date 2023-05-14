Eagles-Patriots Week 1 is NFL’s most expensive ticket

Getty Images

The Patriots will honor Tom Brady at their Week One game against the Eagles, and a whole lot of fans want to be there for it.

Eagles at Patriots is currently the most expensive ticket of the 2023 season on the secondary ticket markets.

The average ticket price for that game is $807, according to ESPN. That’s far more than any other game of the 2023 season; the second-most expensive game is Cowboys at 49ers, with an average ticket price of $501.

Brady announced his retirement this offseason and, unlike last year, he appears to have made his final decision. Patriots fans will be ready to give him an enthusiastic embrace to honor a long career.