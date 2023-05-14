Falcons sign Slade Bolden

Getty Images

The Falcons signed free agent receiver Slade Bolden on Sunday. He posted a photo of the contract signing on his Instagram account.

“God is good! Let’s go to work @atlantafalcons. #RiseUp,” he wrote.

Bolden participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend as a tryout player.

He was not selected in the 2022 draft after catching 68 passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns in his college career at Alabama. Bolden signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

He went on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a hernia injury after missing the first two preseason games. The Ravens waived him from injured reserve on Oct. 18.

He had remained a free agent since.

The Falcons now have 13 receivers on their roster.