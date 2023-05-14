Los Angeles Rams schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

Entering the 2022 NFL Season the Los Angeles Rams were on a high note, celebrating a Super Bowl LVI Championship. Winning a championship means high expectations, the Rams did not meet those expectations. After QB Matthew Stafford went down with injury, it was a frustrating season for the Rams. Will that misfortune of 2022 change? Or is this the end of Sean McVay’s time as Rams coach? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Los Angeles Rams schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/25 at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 4: 10/1 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/21 vs. New Orleans Saints (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 17: 12/31 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD at San Francisco 49ers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games