New Orleans Saints schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will finally get to start the season at home for the first time since the start of the 2019 NFL Season, with COVID and Hurricane Ida pushing the Saints away from New Orleans – it’s going to be a great start for Saints fans. With new acquisition Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders, the hopeful return of Michael Thomas, and various others. This has the potential of being an extremely positive season for Dennis Allen and his New Orleans Saints.Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

New Orleans Saints schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN

Week 3: 9/24 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: 10/29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: 11/26 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 17: 12/31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games