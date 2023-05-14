Seattle Seahawks schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Seattle Seahawks have recovered more than expected after trading star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they made the playoffs. If you told many the day of the trade the Seahawks were gonna be in a better position then the Broncos, they would have laughed at you. But behind the performance of AP Comeback Player of The Year Geno Smith, as well as the additions of CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a team which already has DK Metcalf and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks might surprise even more people this season. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Seahawks 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: Pete Carroll
- Key Players: Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Jamal Adams (SS)
- Seahawks 2023 NFL draft results
Seattle Seahawks schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/2 at New York Giants (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: 10/15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 11/30 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 14: 12/10 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/24 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD at Arizona Cardinals, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Giants
- Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. 49ers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Cowboys