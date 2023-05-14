Seattle Seahawks schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have recovered more than expected after trading star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they made the playoffs. If you told many the day of the trade the Seahawks were gonna be in a better position then the Broncos, they would have laughed at you. But behind the performance of AP Comeback Player of The Year Geno Smith, as well as the additions of CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a team which already has DK Metcalf and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks might surprise even more people this season. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Seahawks 2022 Record : 9-8 (loss in Wild Card)

Head Coach : Pete Carroll

Key Players : Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Jamal Adams (SS)

Seahawks 2023 NFL draft results

Seattle Seahawks schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/2 at New York Giants (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: 10/15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/23 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: 11/30 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 14: 12/10 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/24 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD at Arizona Cardinals, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games