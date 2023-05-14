Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

There are some questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the (second) retirement of QB Tom Brady, such as who is going to take over the reins at quarterback. The answer: Baker Mayfield. With Mayfield joining an offense with WR’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, new protection with new OL Cody Mauch, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs. The expectation is for high scoring situations and games for those in Tampa. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Buccaneers 2022 Record: 8-9 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: Todd Bowles
- Key Players: Baker Mayfield (QB), Mikes Evans (WR), Vita Vea (DL, NT)
- Buccaneers 2023 NFL draft results
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC
- Week 4: 10/1 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/26 at Buffalo Bills (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 9: 11/5 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/19 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/26 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, cBS
- Week 15: 12/17 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles
- Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bills