What’s next for Carson Wentz?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2023, 1:19 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

Last year, it felt like Carson Wentz‘s last chance as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

This year, Wentz continues to wait for an opportunity to even make a team.

Earlier today, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Wentz has “received interest” and “might wait longer into the offseason to see what develops.”

Per the report, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft is “open to starter or backup roles.”

While we’ve yet to encounter a single player who isn’t open to a starting role, there’s no starting role open for Wentz — barring a rash of injuries or a polio outbreak in the quarterback room.

The mere fact that the “S” word crept into a slow Sunday quid pro quota report suggests that Wentz isn’t ready to accept his football fate. Which makes him a less-than-ideal fit to be someone else’s understudy.

Panthers coach Frank Reich, who coached Wentz in Philly and Indy, could have signed any veteran. Reich opted for Andy Dalton.

Wentz’s best play could be to stay ready and wait for injuries to happen. At some point, his phone might ring.

Others who could get a call instead include Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater, Mason Rudolph, Joe Flacco, Nick Foles, Chase Daniel, and Josh Johnson, to name a few names of players not named Wentz.

  1. Wentz has made A LOT of money, as an average (at best) QB in the NFL!

  3. He’s earned almost $130,000,000. So I suspect what’s next is whatever he feels like doing.

  5. Those 7 names mentioned are pretty rough at this point, Wentz isn’t much better. Slim pickings at backup QB

  6. You pay these guys 50M a year for the chance to win it all. Everyone know the QB driven league. In the low minor leagues they tell you to your face that the majority of you are here so the handful of future major leaguers have someone to play with. A few surprises come out of it but it the usual suspects get through.

  7. Not really a good leader, however, even as an Eagles fan the Colts and Commanders situations were absolutely messy. Irsay has no idea what he’s doing which is why every year is a QB carasoul since Luck smartly retired before they destroyed his body, and Riverboat Ron is honestly not that good of a coach. Cam Newton in his prime kept him employed longer than he should’ve been. And then Alex Smith before that injury.

  8. Wentz is a guy with great physical talent who just never seemed able to pull things together. I wish him luck, but he’ll never be a starter again in the NFL. He’s just not that good.

  9. There seems to be three kinds of backups in the NFL now:
    1. The player/coach that can handle a start or series (Chad Henne, Chase Daniels)
    2. The backup being developed (Jordan Love, Will Levis)
    3. The backup+ that has/wants a chance to take the starter job (Wentz, Cam Newton, etc.)

    I’m not sure how many teams want that third option this year that don’t already have them on their roster. It seems like the NFL has a surplus of good-not-great QBs.

  10. I didn’t finish that and it makes no sense.
    There are not enough QBs. That list is a bunch of no’s.
    I have to go so never mind…

