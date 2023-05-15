Cardinals sign sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark on Monday, the team announced.

The Louisville cornerback was the seventh of eight draft picks made by the team. His signing leaves only second-rounder B.J. Ojulari and third-rounder Garrett Williams yet to sign their four-year rookie deals.

Clark started all 12 games last season for Louisville and made a career-high 51 tackles to go along with five passes defensed, his first career sack, one interception, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Clark was a second-team All-ACC selection in both 2020 and 2021.

He started his collegiate career at Liberty.

Clark missed the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend to attend his college graduation. He is the first member of his family to earn a college degree.