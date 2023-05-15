Dolphins announce signings of Cedric Ogbuehi, Isaiah Wynn

Getty Images

Sunday brought word that the Dolphins were set to sign tackle Isaiah Wynn and the team confirmed that addition on Monday while also announcing another new member of their offensive line.

The Dolphins announced the signing of tackle Cedric Ogbuehi along with the Wynn deal. Both moves come after the Dolphins cut three younger offensive linemen over the weekend.

Ogbuehi was released by the Jets after the draft. He started five of the seven games he played for the Jets last season and has started 35 of the 67 games he’s played since entering the league as a Bengals first-round pick in 2015.

Wynn and Ogbuehi join Austin Jackson, Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Geron Christian, and seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes at tackle in Miami.