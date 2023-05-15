Eddie George to join Bears staff for two weeks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Getty Images

Former Titans running back Eddie George will be joining the Bears coaching staff for the next couple of weeks.

The Bears announced on Monday that George will be joining the team for the next two weeks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. George is currently the head coach at Tennessee State and he’s gone 9-13 over his first two years at the school.

Former University of Miami head coach and current Florida State co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will also be joining the team as part of the fellowship.

“We are very excited to welcome these two highly talented coaches in Eddie and Randy. Allowing them to join our staff during our OTAs enables us to offer this unique opportunity to current college coaches during their offseason,” Eberflus said. “We are confident that these coaches will be great assets to our team during their time here, and we are looking forward to learning from them as well.”

In June, the Bears will introduce other coaching fellows who will be with the team at training camp this summer.