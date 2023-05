Getty Images

The Jaguars are adding some pass-catching depth.

According to multiple reports, Jacksonville is signing receiver Jacob Harris.

A Rams fourth-round pick in 2021, Harris participated in the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Harris appeared in 16 games for Los Angeles over the last two seasons, with nearly all of his snaps coming on special teams. He did catch one 6-yard pass in 2022, but was on the field for 137 special teams snaps in 2021 and 109 special teams snaps last season.