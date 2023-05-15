James Washington to sign with Saints

Getty Images

It sounds like James Washington’s visit with New Orleans went well.

Washington will sign with the Saints on a one-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

A second-round pick in 2018, Washington played his first four seasons with the Steelers before signing with the Cowboys last year. He suffered a foot injury during training camp that sidelined him until December.

Washington appeared in two games before the Cowboys released him. He finished the season on the Giants practice squad.

In four seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards with 11 touchdowns. He had 24 receptions for 285 yards with a pair of TDs in 2021.