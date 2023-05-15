Jets sign Izaiah Gathings

Getty Images

The Jets have signed tight end Izaiah Gathings, the team announced Monday.

Gathings participated in the Jets’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player after going undrafted and unsigned as a college free agent.

Gathings played wide receiver at Middle Tennessee State. He finished second on the team with 60 receptions for 559 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season.

He made 24 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2021, his first season with the Blue Raiders. He began his college career at Gardner-Webb, totaling 101 receptions, 1,341 yards and 13 scores.

The Jets have Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert and Zack Kuntz at the position.