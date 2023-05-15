John Fassell: Cowboys will consider “anybody else on Earth” for kicker

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2023, 8:27 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Getty Images

The Cowboys have one kicker on the team right now, but it doesn’t sound like Tristan Vizcaino should assume he will be on the team come September.

Special teams coach John Fassell sent that message during the team’s rookie minicamp this week. Fassell mentioned veterans like Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, and Ryan Succop as possible free agent acquisitions, but didn’t draw the line at those who have had success in the NFL in the past when discussing possible additions to the roster.

“We have Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on Earth who is not on the team right now, is under consideration,” Fassel said, via the team’s website. “That’s everyone really. I think we have a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at — XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven’t found their way.”

Brett Maher closed out last season as the team’s kicker, but missed five of six extra point attempts in the playoffs. As Maher still resides on this planet, though, Fassell didn’t rule out his return for another stint in Dallas this year.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “John Fassell: Cowboys will consider “anybody else on Earth” for kicker

  3. Well, I am on Earth, so I guess I am under consideration by the Cowboys to be their kicker.

  5. It always amazes me when a professional NFL kicker misses an extra point. That should be a fineable offense. There’s very little excuse for missing extra points, and kickers should know that up front.

  6. That comes across as pretty undignified and unprofessional. It wasn’t the kicker who lost their season for them, it was their overpaid and underperforming star players and coaches who let everyone down, yet again, as they do every year.

  7. ^same could said of free throws in the NBA. They moved the XP distance for a reason. You ever have errors in your job/career that are basic?

  8. Evidently fining them isn’t necessary. They get cut.
    —–
    v2787 says:
    May 15, 2023 at 9:18 am
    It always amazes me when a professional NFL kicker misses an extra point. That should be a fineable offense. There’s very little excuse for missing extra points, and kickers should know that up front.

  11. Cowboys had one of the best scoring offenses in the NFL last year. Most HC’s with that luxury wouldn’t let a kicker step back on the field after missing two XP’s in a row. McCarthy should have gone for a two point conversion but instead trotted out Maher and he missed a third.

    McCarthy should have been fired on the spot. But, Jerry is Jerry and Arlington Cowboy fans are still screwed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.