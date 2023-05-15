Marcus Peters visits Raiders Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT
Cornerback Marcus Peters‘ search for a place to play in 2023 has brought him to Las Vegas on Monday.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Peters is visiting with the Raiders to kick off the week.

Peters returned from a 2021 torn ACL to make 13 starts for the Ravens last season. He had 47 tackles, an interception, a sack, and two fumble recoveries and had 99 tackles, eight interceptions, two sacks, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 37 games for the Ravens after joining the team in a 2019 trade with the Rams.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that the door hasn’t been closed on bringing Peters back for another year, but that option may disappear if all goes well on Monday.

1 responses to "Marcus Peters visits Raiders Monday

  1. Man, when Peters and Kelce were together, and both were pretty new to the league, it was absolutely wild watching them both play. You didn’t know what either would do at anytime, something great or something that would catch a flag, and usually for a good reason. Kicking balls into the stands, throwing the flags back at the refs… Andy hands his hands full, knew he could only handle one of them, and picked Kelce.

