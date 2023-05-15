Mickey Loomis: Michael Thomas can “absolutely” have another 100-catch season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT
The Saints worked out a new contract in order to keep wide receiver Michael Thomas on the roster this offseason and they remain hopeful that Thomas can recapture his old form this season.

Thomas has been limited to 10 games over the last three seasons because of injuries, but General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Monday that the team believes he can still make a major impact. Thomas had three 100-catch seasons in his healthier days and Loomis said he thinks Thomas can get back to that level this year.

“Absolutely he can be,” Loomis said, via John Hendrix of SI.com. “Just got to get him healthy. He’s worked so hard at that over the last two, three years and, look, the results haven’t been good as we all hoped, but it’s not because of a lack of effort or desire by him, that’s for sure.”

Head coach Dennis Allen said recently that the team thinks Thomas will be ready to go for training camp and it will take a sustained run of good health for most people to sign onto Loomis’ belief that the good old days will be back in New Orleans.

3 responses to “Mickey Loomis: Michael Thomas can “absolutely” have another 100-catch season

  1. As Vince Gill once said, “Give me just a one more last chance; Before you say we’re through.”

  2. It can happen but I don’t believe it ever has happened in the history of the NFL, in terms of a player missing 80% of games over 3 seasons and then returning to top form. So what are the odds of something that never has happened before happening now? When you say that it feels like 5% or less. So saying even 10-20% feels generous even if it seems possible.

  3. He will be fine. I doubt with the new talented WRs on the team he could get 100 if healthy. Olave is the real deal and will eat into CGM’s numbers. When he was all world the saints had no real wr help to go with him. It is not the case now.

